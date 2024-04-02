Brokerages Set AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Price Target at $3,044.61

Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3,080.72.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,450.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,375.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,070.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Raymond James raised shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AutoZone

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AutoZone

In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,541.85, for a total value of $1,052,325.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,820,219.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,541.85, for a total value of $1,052,325.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,820,219.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total value of $19,902,636.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,427,530.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 27,797 shares of company stock worth $81,010,974 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZO. State Street Corp increased its holdings in AutoZone by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 809,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,410,000 after buying an additional 11,438 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in AutoZone by 232,194.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 731,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,963,000 after buying an additional 731,413 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AutoZone by 107,977.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,500,000 after buying an additional 698,613 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in AutoZone by 1.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 441,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,572,000 after buying an additional 5,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in AutoZone by 111.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 335,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,379,000 after buying an additional 176,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of AZO opened at $3,166.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,929.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,708.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.70. AutoZone has a 52-week low of $2,277.88 and a 52-week high of $3,256.37.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.08 by $2.81. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 56.06%. AutoZone’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $24.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AutoZone will post 151.33 EPS for the current year.

About AutoZone

(Get Free Report

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.