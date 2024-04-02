Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC) Short Interest Down 8.6% in March

Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decrease of 8.6% from the February 29th total of 9,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Broadway Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYFC. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Broadway Financial during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Broadway Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadway Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Broadway Financial by 94.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,814 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 37,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Broadway Financial by 13.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,407 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 11,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BYFC stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.89. 2,614 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,263. The stock has a market cap of $54.66 million, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.59. Broadway Financial has a 12 month low of $5.12 and a 12 month high of $8.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.53.

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

