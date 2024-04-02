Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Country Club Bank GFN

Country Club Bank GFN decreased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,825 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 17,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares during the period. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 95.3% during the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC now owns 23,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 11,644 shares during the period. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Wendell David Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 19,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BMY. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.12.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

NYSE:BMY traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.66. 3,005,384 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,534,119. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.25. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $47.58 and a 1 year high of $71.07. The company has a market cap of $106.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.39.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 50.95%. The firm had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

