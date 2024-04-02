Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Has $2.50 Million Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,065 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 10,741 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,960 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,295,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.29, for a total value of $295,594.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,993,314.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.82, for a total value of $39,079,125.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.29, for a total transaction of $295,594.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,993,314.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,502,805 shares of company stock valued at $703,056,383. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $470.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $496.35.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ META traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $490.25. 2,191,164 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,505,105. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.13 and a 12-month high of $523.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $471.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $379.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.42%.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

