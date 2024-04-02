Brian Millham Sells 24,453 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) COO Brian Millham sold 24,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.08, for a total transaction of $7,386,762.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Brian Millham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 25th, Brian Millham sold 1,679 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.46, for a total transaction of $512,867.34.

On Friday, March 22nd, Brian Millham sold 14,516 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.32, for a total transaction of $4,490,089.12.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Brian Millham sold 14,517 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.50, for a total transaction of $4,246,222.50.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Brian Millham sold 393 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $110,040.00.

On Monday, January 22nd, Brian Millham sold 14,515 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total transaction of $4,122,260.00.

On Friday, January 19th, Brian Millham sold 293,965 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $82,310,200.00.

CRM traded up $1.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $304.02. The company had a trading volume of 4,745,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,703,619. The stock has a market cap of $294.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.17, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $295.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.31 and a 52 week high of $318.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 9.52%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 125,717.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,360,428,000 after buying an additional 10,252,257 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,708,615 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,607,493,000 after buying an additional 5,935,973 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1,254.7% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,483,670 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $916,693,000 after buying an additional 3,226,512 shares during the period. Finally, Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $401,215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Salesforce from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Argus upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $290.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Salesforce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.32.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

