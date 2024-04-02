Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRAG) Short Interest Update

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRAG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,700 shares, an increase of 9.6% from the February 29th total of 40,800 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Bragg Gaming Group Price Performance

Shares of BRAG stock remained flat at $6.55 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 63,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,385. The company has a market capitalization of $151.37 million, a PE ratio of -38.53 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.04. Bragg Gaming Group has a 12-month low of $2.92 and a 12-month high of $6.66.

Get Bragg Gaming Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of Bragg Gaming Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Bragg Gaming Group by 467.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 70,429 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Bragg Gaming Group by 100.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Bragg Gaming Group in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Bragg Gaming Group by 15.4% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 50,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 6,679 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Bragg Gaming Group in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Bragg Gaming Group Company Profile

Bragg Gaming Group Inc operates as an online gaming and content supplier to the gaming industry worldwide. The company offers a range of games, including slot, table, card, video bingo, scratch card, and virtual sports, as well as live dealer games. It also provides content services from iGaming platform and turnkey gaming solution; and proprietary third-party gaming content, which delivers through a single integrated platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bragg Gaming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bragg Gaming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.