BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) Shares Purchased by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC boosted its holdings in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT – Free Report) by 27.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC owned 0.10% of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPT. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust during the third quarter worth $403,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust during the third quarter worth $363,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust during the second quarter worth $1,024,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 239.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 41,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 29,308 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in the third quarter valued at $472,000. 5.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BPT stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.70. 539,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,304. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.57. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $9.53.

About BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust operates as a grantor trust in the United States. It holds overriding royalty interest in the Prudhoe Bay oil field located on the North Slope of Alaska. The Prudhoe Bay field extends approximately 12 miles by 27 miles and contains approximately 150,000 gross productive acres.

