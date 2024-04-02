BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Short Interest Update

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,380,000 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the February 29th total of 6,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BP by 0.6% in the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 44,396 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BP by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,245 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BP by 5.1% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,083 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BP by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 20,715 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of BP by 1.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,905 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 11.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BP Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of BP traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.66. The stock had a trading volume of 7,707,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,657,551. BP has a 1-year low of $33.52 and a 1-year high of $40.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.43. The company has a market cap of $109.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

BP Announces Dividend

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.11. BP had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The firm had revenue of $52.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. BP’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that BP will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.4362 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. BP’s payout ratio is currently 33.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BP. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of BP from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of BP from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of BP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.60 to $42.30 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.66.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

