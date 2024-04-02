Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC) Given New $30.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at TD Cowen from $35.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 97.24% from the company’s previous close.

Boston Omaha Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of BOC stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.21. 81,777 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,926. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.54. The company has a market cap of $476.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.91 and a beta of 0.77. Boston Omaha has a 1-year low of $13.55 and a 1-year high of $23.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Omaha

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Boston Omaha during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Boston Omaha in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Security National Bank bought a new position in Boston Omaha during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Omaha by 375.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Omaha in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Omaha

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and asset management businesses. The company was formerly known as REO Plus, Inc and changed its name to Boston Omaha Corporation in March 2015.

