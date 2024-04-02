Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target Raised to C$44.00

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at UBS Group from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 21.06% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$98.00 to C$95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$94.00 to C$93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Desjardins decreased their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$104.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$62.00 to C$60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$80.60.

Shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock traded down C$1.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$55.74. The company had a trading volume of 214,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,247. The stock has a market cap of C$4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.96. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 1-year low of C$39.87 and a 1-year high of C$74.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$52.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$50.32.

In other Bombardier, Inc. Class B news, Senior Officer Jean-Christophe Gallagher sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.00, for a total value of C$767,039.00. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

