Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$80.10.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BBD.B shares. Desjardins decreased their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$104.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$94.00 to C$93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. CIBC decreased their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$62.00 to C$60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$98.00 to C$95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd.

BBD.B stock opened at C$57.48 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$52.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$50.32. The company has a market cap of C$4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.96. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a twelve month low of C$39.87 and a twelve month high of C$74.43.

In related news, Senior Officer Jean-Christophe Gallagher sold 13,000 shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.00, for a total transaction of C$767,039.00. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

