Boeing (NYSE:BA) Stock Price Down 0.7%

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $187.41 and last traded at $188.26. Approximately 1,375,623 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 10,188,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $189.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.53.

Boeing Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $114.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.16, a PEG ratio of 48.46 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.46.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.75) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Boeing

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 109,667.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after buying an additional 16,041,103 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,880,647 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,400,109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425,964 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $960,397,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 563.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,439,093 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $896,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921,043 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,823,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,560,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

