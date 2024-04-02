BMO Capital Markets Cuts Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON) Price Target to $50.00

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $80.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 60.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Disc Medicine from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Monday. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Disc Medicine from $104.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.57.

Disc Medicine Stock Performance

IRON stock traded down $3.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.12. 928,360 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,556. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.84 and a 200-day moving average of $57.15. Disc Medicine has a 1 year low of $20.05 and a 1 year high of $77.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $751.24 million, a PE ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 0.18.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.22). Sell-side analysts expect that Disc Medicine will post -4.37 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kevin Bitterman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $1,280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 786,160 shares in the company, valued at $50,314,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $1,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,449,686 shares in the company, valued at $92,779,904. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Bitterman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $1,280,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 786,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,314,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 200,000 shares of company stock worth $13,347,500 in the last 90 days. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Disc Medicine by 12.5% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,308,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,469,000 after buying an additional 145,781 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Disc Medicine by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,023,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,091,000 after purchasing an additional 127,404 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. grew its stake in Disc Medicine by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 785,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,342,000 after buying an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Disc Medicine by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 764,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,160,000 after acquiring an additional 99,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Disc Medicine by 280.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 651,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,919,000 after acquiring an additional 480,082 shares during the last quarter. 83.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Disc Medicine Company Profile

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

Further Reading

