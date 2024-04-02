Bluejay Mining (LON:JAY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.32

Bluejay Mining plc (LON:JAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.32 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.32 ($0.00), with a volume of 3243601 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.33 ($0.00).

Bluejay Mining Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.37 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.83 million, a PE ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 11.70 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Bluejay Mining Company Profile

Bluejay Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals in the United Kingdom, Greenland, and Finland. The company explores for ilmenite, copper, cobalt, zinc, nickel, gold, titanium, platinum, and silver deposits, as well as PGM metals.

Featured Stories

