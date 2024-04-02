Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a decrease of 10.6% from the February 29th total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of Bluejay Diagnostics stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.76. 63,579 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,868. Bluejay Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $13.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $937,440.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.85.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bluejay Diagnostics by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 16,191 shares in the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in Bluejay Diagnostics in the third quarter worth $92,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bluejay Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bluejay Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bluejay Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.47% of the company’s stock.

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc, a medical diagnostic company, develops rapid test for the monitoring of disease progression in the United States. It is developing Symphony platform, a technology platform comprising Symphony analyzer that orchestrates blood processing, biomarker isolation, and immunoassay preparation using non-contact centrifugal force; and Symphony Cartridge, which includes reagents and components.

