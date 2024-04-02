Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Purchased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 49.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 241,246 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Block were worth $18,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Block during the 4th quarter valued at $353,954,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Block in the third quarter worth about $172,001,000. Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Block by 104.0% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 3,623,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $241,186,000 after buying an additional 1,847,189 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Block by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 4,685,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,906,000 after buying an additional 1,572,356 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Block by 72.8% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,683,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,925 shares in the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SQ traded down $2.31 on Tuesday, hitting $79.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,491,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,685,058. Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.85 and a 12 month high of $87.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $48.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 497.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.55.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. Block had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 0.63%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SQ shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Block from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Block from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Block from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Block from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Block has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.69.

In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 111,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total transaction of $8,748,317.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 443,979 shares in the company, valued at $34,705,838.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Block news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 111,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total transaction of $8,748,317.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 443,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,705,838.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 2,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $165,958.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,972,782.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 248,603 shares of company stock valued at $17,705,302 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

