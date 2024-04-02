BlackRock Latin American (LON:BRLA) Announces $0.07 Dividend

BlackRock Latin American (LON:BRLA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share on Thursday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

BlackRock Latin American Stock Performance

Shares of BRLA traded down GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 400.60 ($5.03). 75,910 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,515. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 4.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 402.46 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 402.80. The stock has a market capitalization of £117.98 million, a P/E ratio of 294.85 and a beta of 0.99. BlackRock Latin American has a 12 month low of GBX 339.76 ($4.27) and a 12 month high of GBX 462 ($5.80).

Get BlackRock Latin American alerts:

Insider Activity at BlackRock Latin American

In related news, insider Carolan Dobson acquired 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 412 ($5.17) per share, for a total transaction of £8,446 ($10,602.56). 13.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About BlackRock Latin American

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets of Latin America. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Latin American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Latin American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.