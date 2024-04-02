BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Trading 4.8% Higher

Shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) were up 4.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.85 and last traded at $2.83. Approximately 5,171,197 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 9,407,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on BlackBerry from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $4.25 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on BlackBerry from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.08.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on BB

BlackBerry Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.47.

In other news, Director Philip G. Brace acquired 35,000 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.79 per share, with a total value of $97,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $97,650. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO John Joseph Giamatteo sold 29,862 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $97,051.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,346 shares in the company, valued at $498,374.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Philip G. Brace purchased 35,000 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $97,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $97,650. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 84,071 shares of company stock worth $272,750. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackBerry

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 487,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in BlackBerry by 11.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackBerry by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of BlackBerry by 3.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 97,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 97,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,837 shares during the period. 54.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackBerry

(Get Free Report)

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylancePROTECT, an endpoint protection platform and mobile threat defense solution; CylanceOPTICS, an endpoint detection and response solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceGATEWAY, an AI-empowered zero-trust network access solution; CylancePERSONA, a user and entity behavior analytics solution; BlackBerry unified endpoint management, a central software component for secure communications platform; BlackBerry Dynamics, a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; and BlackBerry Workspaces solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.