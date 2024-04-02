BITICA COIN Price Hits $0.0400 on Exchanges (BDCC)

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. BITICA COIN has a market cap of $723.10 million and $10.29 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BITICA COIN has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One BITICA COIN coin can now be bought for about $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BITICA COIN alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00007432 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00024062 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00014526 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001669 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00013049 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66,034.22 or 0.99862169 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000086 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.65 or 0.00134060 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITICA COIN Profile

BITICA COIN (CRYPTO:BDCC) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,072,380,004 coins. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BITICA COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.04001927 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITICA COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BITICA COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BITICA COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITICA COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.