Bitfarms (TSE:BITF) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Bitfarms Ltd. (TSE:BITF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.88 and last traded at C$2.89. Approximately 958,984 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 5,032,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.09.
Separately, ATB Capital set a C$6.50 price target on Bitfarms and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday.
Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.
