Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) Trading Down 6.2%

Shares of Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) fell 6.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.11 and last traded at $2.13. 4,289,887 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 26,611,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BITF. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Bitfarms in a report on Thursday, March 28th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Bitfarms in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Bitfarms in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.25.

Bitfarms Trading Down 4.4 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Bitfarms had a negative return on equity of 19.58% and a negative net margin of 70.53%. The firm had revenue of $46.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bitfarms Ltd. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bitfarms

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nwam LLC lifted its position in Bitfarms by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 71,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 3,927 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Bitfarms by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 195,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 4,948 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bitfarms by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 81,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bitfarms by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 24,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 6,837 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in Bitfarms by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 18,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 7,429 shares during the period. 20.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bitfarms

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

Featured Articles

