Biglari (NYSE:BH.A) Sees Large Volume Increase

Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH.A – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 316 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 65% from the previous session’s volume of 192 shares.The stock last traded at $970.00 and had previously closed at $982.00.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Biglari from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.
Biglari (NYSE:BH.A – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, February 24th. The company reported $154.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $90.67 million for the quarter.
Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 368 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 48 franchised units.
