Biglari (NYSE:BH.A) Sees Large Volume Increase

Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH.A – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 316 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 65% from the previous session’s volume of 192 shares.The stock last traded at $970.00 and had previously closed at $982.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Biglari from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

Biglari Stock Down 1.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $866.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $810.87.

Biglari (NYSE:BH.A – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, February 24th. The company reported $154.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $90.67 million for the quarter.

About Biglari

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 368 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 48 franchised units.

