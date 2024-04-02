BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Stock Holdings Lifted by SevenBridge Financial Group LLC

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,620 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 110.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BHP opened at $58.35 on Tuesday. BHP Group Limited has a 1-year low of $54.28 and a 1-year high of $69.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.71 and its 200-day moving average is $59.98.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $1.44 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

