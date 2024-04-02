Bezant Resources (LON:BZT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Bezant Resources Plc (LON:BZT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00), with a volume of 13182601 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).

Bezant Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of £2.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.03.

About Bezant Resources

Bezant Resources Plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources. It explores for gold, silver, manganese, copper, and other minerals in the United Kingdom, Argentina, Namibia, and Botswana. The company was formerly known as Tanzania Gold Plc and changed its name to Bezant Resources Plc in July 2007.

