Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Better Choice Company Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTR – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.36 and last traded at $5.36. Approximately 3,491 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 25,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.52.

Better Choice Trading Down 4.0 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.53.

Institutional Trading of Better Choice

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Better Choice by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 529,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 59,468 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Better Choice by 873.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 48,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 43,669 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Better Choice by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 5,358 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC boosted its position in Better Choice by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 243,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in Better Choice in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 12.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Better Choice

Better Choice Company Inc operates as an animal health and wellness company. Its products portfolio includes naturally formulated kibble and canned dog and cat foods, freeze-dried raw dog foods and treats, vegan dog foods and treats, oral care products and supplements, as well as toppers, dental products, chews, and grooming products.

