Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. cut its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,876 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 2,599 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Best Buy by 549.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 357 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 90.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 81.9% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Best Buy during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Best Buy

In other news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total value of $204,909.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,097,188.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Best Buy news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 28,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total value of $2,293,835.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 429,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,105,206.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,505 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total transaction of $204,909.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,638 shares in the company, valued at $2,097,188.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,874 shares of company stock worth $3,916,093 in the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Best Buy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Best Buy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Best Buy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.27.

Best Buy Stock Performance

Shares of BBY stock traded down $1.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.03. The company had a trading volume of 906,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,074,099. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.05. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $62.30 and a one year high of $86.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.49.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology retailer reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.21. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The company had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 66.08%.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

