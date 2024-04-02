Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Short Interest Update

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERYGet Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,430,000 shares, a decline of 12.1% from the February 29th total of 3,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Berry Global Group Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of BERY traded down $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 647,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,030. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.82. Berry Global Group has a twelve month low of $53.83 and a twelve month high of $69.93.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERYGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Berry Global Group will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Berry Global Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $62.00 target price (down from $72.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Friday, March 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Peter T. Thomas purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Peter T. Thomas purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $112,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan F. Foster acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.49 per share, for a total transaction of $58,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,030.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth $8,559,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 763,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,477,000 after buying an additional 48,484 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 433.1% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

Featured Articles

