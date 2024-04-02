Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Short Interest Update

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,430,000 shares, a decline of 12.1% from the February 29th total of 3,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Berry Global Group Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of BERY traded down $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 647,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,030. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.82. Berry Global Group has a twelve month low of $53.83 and a twelve month high of $69.93.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Berry Global Group will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.66%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Berry Global Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $62.00 target price (down from $72.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Friday, March 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BERY

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Peter T. Thomas purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Peter T. Thomas purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $112,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan F. Foster acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.49 per share, for a total transaction of $58,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,030.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth $8,559,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 763,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,477,000 after buying an additional 48,484 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 433.1% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.