Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 6.6 %

NASDAQ BLCM opened at $0.07 on Friday. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $1.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals stock. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 450,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000. Boxer Capital LLC owned approximately 4.74% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen.

