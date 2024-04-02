Bell Bank Trims Holdings in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Bell Bank reduced its position in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in Viasat were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Viasat during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Viasat during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Viasat during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Viasat by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Viasat by 86.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,545 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viasat Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VSAT traded down $0.89 on Tuesday, hitting $16.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 823,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,516. Viasat, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.02 and a 12 month high of $47.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Viasat ( NASDAQ:VSAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.85). Viasat had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Viasat, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Barclays dropped their target price on Viasat from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.17.

About Viasat

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

