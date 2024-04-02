Bell Bank Trims Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Bell Bank reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 565.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA IWD traded down $1.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $177.17. 1,665,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,169,797. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.34 and a fifty-two week high of $179.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.34.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

