Bell Bank Sells 995 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Bell Bank reduced its stake in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in BlackLine by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in BlackLine in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackLine by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in BlackLine by 6.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,658,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,349,000 after purchasing an additional 380,614 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackLine in the third quarter worth about $464,000. 95.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackLine Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of BL stock traded down $1.91 on Tuesday, hitting $62.09. 592,136 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 952,767. BlackLine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.26 and a 52 week high of $69.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $155.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.24 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 2.15%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

BL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of BlackLine in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of BlackLine from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of BlackLine from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of BlackLine from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of BlackLine from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackLine news, Director Kevin B. Thompson sold 4,500 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $258,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Kevin B. Thompson sold 4,500 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $258,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,088,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles individual transactions; task management to create and manage processes and task lists; and financial reporting analytics that enables analysis and validation of financial data.

