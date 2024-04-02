Bell Bank Sells 80 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Bell Bank decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 3,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bensler LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 4,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $2.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $334.08. The stock had a trading volume of 984,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381,281. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $327.81 and its 200 day moving average is $299.93. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $239.23 and a one year high of $340.83.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

