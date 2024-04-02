Bell Bank Sells 478 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Bell Bank decreased its holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,259 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 490.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Shares of Guidewire Software stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.73. 480,240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 665,064. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -187.21 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.45 and a 52-week high of $122.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.88.

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $240.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.93 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 3.60% and a negative net margin of 5.48%. On average, equities analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GWRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Guidewire Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Raymond James began coverage on Guidewire Software in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Guidewire Software from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Guidewire Software from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.11.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total transaction of $51,341.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,114,470.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Guidewire Software news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total value of $51,341.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,114,470.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.77, for a total value of $119,077.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,030,065.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,618 shares of company stock valued at $1,073,918 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

