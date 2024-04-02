Bell Bank Reduces Holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Bell Bank trimmed its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 144.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,629,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,366,000 after buying an additional 963,194 shares in the last quarter. Adams Street Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,219,000. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,822,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $1,256,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,741,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079,385 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZI shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. DA Davidson increased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $17.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Truist Financial increased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.58.

ZI stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.86. 2,736,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,664,929. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.63, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.16. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.36 and a fifty-two week high of $30.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $316.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.62 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 8.66%. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

