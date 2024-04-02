Bell Bank Raises Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Bell Bank increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 122,570.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,191,342,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,373,134,000 after buying an additional 1,190,371,084 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $398,669,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $157,925,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,928,000 after buying an additional 4,291,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,782,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,056,000 after buying an additional 2,077,104 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of SCHF traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.59. 3,302,373 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,733,501. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $32.29 and a 1-year high of $39.13. The company has a market capitalization of $34.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.68 and a 200 day moving average of $35.94.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

