Bell Bank Raises Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Bell Bank grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,899 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $1,252,070,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 105,415.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,526,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $552,275,000 after purchasing an additional 8,518,629 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $777,111,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,868,258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,916,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,015,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479,272 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total transaction of $24,391,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,222,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,753,739.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $17,511,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,248,089.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total value of $24,391,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,222,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,753,739.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 324,943 shares of company stock valued at $59,919,994 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

AMD stock traded down $4.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $178.67. The company had a trading volume of 54,694,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,517,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.26. The company has a market capitalization of $288.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 338.70, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.64. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.02 and a 52 week high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMD shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Northland Securities upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $136.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.82.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

