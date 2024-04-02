Bell Bank Has $203,000 Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Bell Bank decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000.

Shares of IWM traded down $3.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $204.46. The stock had a trading volume of 27,327,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,954,391. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $211.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.66.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

