Bell Bank Decreases Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Bell Bank lowered its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,152 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter worth $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the first quarter worth $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter worth $35,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the third quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,585,919.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,961,229.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on MSI shares. StockNews.com raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.25.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $351.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $58.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.40, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.90. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $269.64 and a 12-month high of $355.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $333.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $312.93.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 441.65% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.38 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.48%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

