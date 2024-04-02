Bell Bank Cuts Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Bell Bank cut its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,411 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in Oracle were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its stake in Oracle by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 5,986 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth approximately $229,000. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,038 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Greenfield Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 7.8% during the third quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 9,034 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.76.

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $141,546,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,845,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,031,457. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.09 and a fifty-two week high of $132.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.83 billion, a PE ratio of 32.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

