Bell Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Bell Bank reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Family Management Corp purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000.

NYSEARCA JEPI traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.11. 4,825,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,581,159. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $51.38 and a 12-month high of $57.94. The company has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.72 and a 200 day moving average of $55.08.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.3452 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

