Bell Bank Cuts Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Bell Bank trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded down $3.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $223.12. 564,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 882,258. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.99. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $229.54. The firm has a market cap of $50.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

