Bell Bank Acquires 9,143 Shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Bell Bank raised its position in shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) by 49.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,143 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in Privia Health Group were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Privia Health Group in the second quarter worth $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 171.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Privia Health Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 94.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 9,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $229,171.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,464,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,848,194.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 44.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PRVA traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,050,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,520. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.54 and a 12-month high of $30.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 94.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.85 and its 200 day moving average is $21.81.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $440.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.81 million. Privia Health Group had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 3.97%. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on PRVA. Bank of America cut Privia Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Privia Health Group from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. JMP Securities began coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Privia Health Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.58.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

