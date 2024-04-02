BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Short Interest Down 10.4% in March

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, a drop of 10.4% from the February 29th total of 1,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 294,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on BGNE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on BeiGene from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of BeiGene from $196.00 to $161.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.00.

BeiGene Stock Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ:BGNE traded down $5.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $153.25. 84,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,736. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. BeiGene has a 12 month low of $132.95 and a 12 month high of $272.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.67.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($3.53) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.61) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $634.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.52 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 23.12% and a negative net margin of 35.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.29) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that BeiGene will post -8.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other BeiGene news, CEO John Oyler sold 37,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.02, for a total value of $6,178,305.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,022,694.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BeiGene news, CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.08, for a total transaction of $66,330.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Oyler sold 37,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.02, for a total transaction of $6,178,305.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,022,694.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BeiGene

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in BeiGene by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,871,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,384,000 after buying an additional 588,294 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 68.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 775,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,222,000 after acquiring an additional 314,764 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of BeiGene by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,336,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,636,000 after acquiring an additional 285,397 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,632,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in BeiGene by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 868,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,899,000 after purchasing an additional 162,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; TEVIMBRA to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; PARTRUVIX for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; POBEVCY to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); BAITUOWEI, to treat breast and prostate cancers; TAFINLAR and MEKINIST to treat NSCLC and melanoma; VOTRIENT for advance renal cell carcinoma; AFINITOR for advance renal cell carcinoma, NET, SEGA, & breast cancers; and ZYKADIA to treat ALK + NSCLC.

