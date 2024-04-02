BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,700 shares, a growth of 14.7% from the February 29th total of 93,900 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 50,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BCB Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BCBP. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 146,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BCB Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $184,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in BCB Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $267,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in BCB Bancorp by 407.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 47,366 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 9,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

BCB Bancorp Trading Down 2.8 %

BCBP traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.96. 36,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,864. BCB Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.40 and a 1 year high of $13.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.44. The firm has a market cap of $168.82 million, a P/E ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

BCB Bancorp Announces Dividend

BCB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BCBP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). BCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 15.32%. The business had revenue of $27.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.33 million. As a group, analysts expect that BCB Bancorp will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. BCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on BCBP. TheStreet downgraded shares of BCB Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of BCB Bancorp from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BCB Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

About BCB Bancorp

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that engages in the provision of banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers insured deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

