Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Sets New 12-Month High at $14.52

Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.52 and last traded at $14.48, with a volume of 100952 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.20.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of Basf from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Basf currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Basf Trading Up 2.0 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.30.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter. Basf had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 6.25%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Basf Se will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems comprising isocyanates, polyamides, and inorganic basic products, as well as specialties for plastics and plastics processing industries.

