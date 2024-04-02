Barclays Raises S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target to $520.00

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $500.00 to $520.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.51% from the stock’s current price.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $464.22.

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded down $2.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $424.46. 631,264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,341,535. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $432.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $411.52. S&P Global has a 52-week low of $329.46 and a 52-week high of $461.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.94 billion, a PE ratio of 51.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.15.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 21.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global will post 14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total value of $2,548,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,032,992.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 58,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth $80,778,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 605.7% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 6,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 5,603 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth about $1,453,000. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth about $569,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Dow Jones Indices segments.

