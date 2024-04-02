Barclays Cuts Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Price Target to $265.00

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Barclays from $269.00 to $265.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 5.16% from the stock’s current price.

ROK has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group raised Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 target price (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $254.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.00.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of ROK traded down $3.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $279.42. 647,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,045,233. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.25. Rockwell Automation has a 12-month low of $252.11 and a 12-month high of $348.52. The company has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $284.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.55.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,383 shares in the company, valued at $691,070. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,383 shares in the company, valued at $691,070. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.17, for a total value of $573,170.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,217 shares in the company, valued at $3,520,572.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,877 shares of company stock worth $5,058,772. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rockwell Automation

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 16.6% in the third quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 1,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 9.4% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 16,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,109,000 after purchasing an additional 8,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 141.4% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 21,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,038,000 after buying an additional 12,371 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.