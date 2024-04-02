Barclays Boosts Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Price Target to $400.00

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Barclays from $340.00 to $400.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 3.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Hubbell in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $427.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Hubbell from $351.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Hubbell in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $338.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.57.

Shares of HUBB stock traded down $2.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $414.20. 150,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $374.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $330.57. The company has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.94. Hubbell has a fifty-two week low of $219.77 and a fifty-two week high of $419.64.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. Research analysts predict that Hubbell will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.16, for a total transaction of $657,939.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,296 shares in the company, valued at $1,896,815.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Katherine Anne Lane sold 1,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.51, for a total value of $517,484.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,297,731.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.16, for a total value of $657,939.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,896,815.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,125 shares of company stock worth $12,065,100. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HUBB. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Hubbell in the fourth quarter worth about $358,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 15,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,956,000 after buying an additional 4,704 shares in the last quarter. Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,696,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,202,707,000 after acquiring an additional 918,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

