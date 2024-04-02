Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Holdings Increased by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 653,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 65,294 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $21,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 192.3% in the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE BAC traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,701,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,907,145. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.51. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $38.35.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 31.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.15.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Further Reading

