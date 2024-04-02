Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 11.6% from the February 29th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Bancroft Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

BCV stock opened at $15.96 on Tuesday. Bancroft Fund has a 1-year low of $14.09 and a 1-year high of $18.11.

Institutional Trading of Bancroft Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Bancroft Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new stake in Bancroft Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Bancroft Fund by 375.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 8,271 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Bancroft Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new stake in Bancroft Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. 18.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bancroft Fund Company Profile

Bancroft Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in convertible securities including convertible debt and convertible preferred stocks. The fund invests in stocks of companies across market capitalization.

